Great Beach Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be dry, warm and not as humid. Both Saturday and Sunday are great beach days. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s along the coast today. It will be sunny, with a high UV index, so make sure to re-apply sunscreen. Sunday will also be warm, but a bit breezy with winds at 10-20 mph.

A front moves through the region on Sunday. It won’t drop our temperatures, but it will keep our humidity low. Dew points were in the 70s on Friday, making it feel tropical. This weekend dew points drop into the upper 50s and low 60s, making it feel a bit more comfy. The low humidity continues on Monday and highs reach into the mid 80s.

We continue to track Barry. As of 10:30 AM, Barry remains a tropical storm with sustained wind at 70 mph. It is still moving slowly at 5 mph, heading towards the Louisiana coast. The main concern continues to be flooding, with some areas getting 10-15 inches, possibly 20″ in the next 2-3 days.