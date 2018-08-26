A “Top 40” Finish To The Weekend!

Happy Sunday Everyone!

A spectacular start to the day with a good deal of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Though it did have the slight feel of Autumn this morning outside of the Boston Metro area, especially in Taunton where temps dipped into the upper 40s! Gone are the cool temps of this morning and we’re now going to set our eyes on the heat & humidity which is knocking on our doorstep. The good news is, today won’t be too hot and not too muggy! However, we will see an increase in dewpoints as the day progresses making it feel a bit sticky by this evening and especially tonight.

After today, summer heat returns and it sure has been a warm August! How warm you ask? Cue Casey Kasem’s voice..

“Currently holding onto the #2 spot and with summer heat returning & only 6 days left in August, it’s a good bet that Boston will end up somewhere in the Top 10, perhaps Top 5, for warmest Augusts!”

Today will be tolerable with dewpoints in the lower 60s, but the work week will start off muggy on Monday with dewpoints reaching the mid to upper 60s and around 70 both Tuesday and Wednesday!

As far as temperatures go, the work week will start off hot with temps around 90 Monday, lower to mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, depending on the timing of a frontal boundary (some indications it may push through a little slower than previously thought), Thursday’s temps could also reach the upper 80s to around 90. In terms of precipitation, the first half of the week starts off mostly dry. The risk for showers and storms increases late Wednesday into Thursday. The back half of the week is still a bit uncertain, though we do have a few showers in the forecast, it all depends on whether or not a frontal boundary stalls just south of the region..still some “wiggle” room in that portion of the forecast..stay tuned!

Have a great rest of you Sunday!

David

