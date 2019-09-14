Great Grilling Weather Sunday

7Weather- The sunshine returns after a gloomy start to the weekend. Sunday is warmer and mainly dry.

SUNDAY:

There could be a lingering shower early Sunday morning on the Cape & the Islands, and then after that the day is dry.

SE Mass could have some extra clouds until lunch time, the rest of us have sunshine by mid-morning.

If you’re watching the Patriots game at home, we will have some great grilling weather. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s.

NEXT THREE DAYS:

A low pressure system will be west of us on Monday, making it partly to mostly cloudy. As of now there is a 30% chance of a few showers, mainly in the morning.

It will be cooler with highs in the low 70s inland, and in the mid 60s at the coast.

Tuesday will feel more like fall again with highs in the mid and upper 60s. The day is dry and it will be sunny.