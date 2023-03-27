Monday gets a bad rap but hard to find anything to complain about today! Sunny skies, no wind and mild temps. Check out the high temps across the region…

Yet another mild day here in March 2023. I actually thought going into the month that the jet stream would position itself in such a way that would produce quite a few chilly days but…nope! The warm days clearly out-numbering the chilly days (much like we saw this past winter)…

Moving ahead, I think a blue square will fall on tomorrow’s date in that calendar. Here is how Tuesday is shaping up…

Meh. Off and on showers through the day (a few wet snowflakes even mixed in at times during the early morning hours) but never really persistent or long-lasting. All this moisture in the air will produce a raw feel to the air from start to finish. Not the greatest of days. Sunshine will return for both Wednesday and Thursday but sandwiched in-between the two days is a strong cold front which will blast through here late Wednesday night. When looking at the 7-day forecast, you can clearly see the difference in temps between Wednesday & Thursday…

Thankfully, that cold blast of air is only one day but that day happens to be the Sox Home Opener. Yowza. Here is an early look at the Sox forecast…

The sun will feel good but it will be chilly….dress like a Patriots game and you should be fine!

The cold recedes by the weekend. Enjoy your Monday night!

~JR