Another great day across the region with sunny skies (smoke is gone!), seasonable temps and low humidity. The pattern has allowed the region to have a nice long break from the excessive summer heat and humidity that so often can find its way into New England. We do have another 1-2 days of this nice weather and then the heat returns by the end of the weekend with the humidity following suit by next week.

In you can, get out and enjoy these next two days. Friday is shaping up to be a meteorological banger:

Clouds sharing the sky with the sun along with a lack of humid and seasonable temps.

Saturday will offer similar weather and then Sunday is when the heat shows up with many cities and towns located inland will see temps approach 90. Some great weather for the pools, lakes and of course, the beaches:

For those of you who have had your fill of summer heat and humidity, I’ll leave you with this forecast graphic:

The Patriots game day forecast! yeah sure it’s pre-season but fall is around the corner. Until then, enjoy this great stretch of weather ahead. ;o)

~JR