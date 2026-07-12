Well if you loved yesterday, we’ll do it all over again today! These are the summer days we dream about when we’re hunkered down during those winter snow storms! We’ll have straight sunshine today, comfortable humidity and temperatures for most of us in the 80s. The wind will start from the northeast and turn to the southeast through the day. That onshore wind will keep temperatures on the coast in the 70s, but even there we’ll get close to 80° this afternoon.

The wind will stay in check, most of us will stay 5-10 mph. The 10-15 mph that you see in the range above will most likely be on the coastline with the push of cooler air off of the water. It’s another really nice beach day with all the sun, so don’t forget to apply and reapply the sunscreen! The UV index is “very high” this afternoon. On the beach, the waves will stay low and we’ll have a low to moderate risk for rip currents. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s through the midday hours today, sliding down to the lower 70s with the persistent onshore wind later this afternoon.

Starting tomorrow, we’ll build some heat once again. Monday is still not bad. Temperatures will knock on the door of 90° but I think most of us fall just shy, in the upper 80s. Then we’ll go well into the 90s for most of the work week. It’s another hot stretch!

The humidity will come and go this week, while the heat stays. Today the dew point is comfortable and tomorrow the dew point will stay in check once again. Tuesday builds heat along with the humidity and that humidity will linger through the midday hours on Wednesday. Later in the day Wednesday the dew point will actually start to come down and that trend will continue into Thursday. So Tuesday and part of Wednesday are hot and humid, but by Thursday it’s a little more of a “dry heat” with temperatures holding in the 90s, and humidity returning to more comfortable levels.

So more 90s to add to the tally this year. Boston is leading the charge with 12, but most of us have picked up somewhere between 5-10 day so far. Boston averages 14 days hitting 90° all year long, so already being at 12 with more to come this week, I’d say it’s safe to say we’ll end up above normal for 90° days this summer.