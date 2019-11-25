Great Travel Weather in the Northeast Tuesday

7Weather- Traveling around the region tomorrow? The weather is looking great! A few showers will be around on Wednesday, but it’s not a washout.

It will be mild, sunny and dry across the Northeast on Tuesday. Some towns in southern New England will even hit 60º.

You’ll have trouble traveling if you’re headed to Denver tomorrow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight through tomorrow afternoon. 12-18″ of snow are expected in Denver, with higher totals for the mountains.

A spot shower is possible here and there Wednesday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain moves in throughout the evening.

If you’re traveling across the Northeast and want to avoid the showers, the earlier you’re on the road, the better.

Travel issues on Wednesday across the county will mainly be for the Pacific Northwest, and part of the Mid-West.

Thanksgiving Day will start in the mid and upper 40s and then we slowly drop into the low 40s in the afternoon.

The main thing to note is that it will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph.