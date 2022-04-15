7Weather- The week ends with fantastic weather! Most of the daylight hours are dry on Saturday and it remains mild.

We’re starting off the day with cool temperatures, but we rebound into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. It will be bright and breezy at times for Opening Day at Fenway. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s throughout the game.

You might want to take a light jacket since that breeze might make it feel cool. Don’t forget the sunscreen! The UV Index is up to 6 today. That means 35 minutes to sunburn.

Saturday morning has lots of clouds with temperatures starting off mild in the mid 50s. The rest of the day will have clouds and sun with highs reaching into the mid and upper 60s.

There could be a spot shower between 2-4 PM, but the steady rain hold off until 6-8PM. Expect scattered showers tomorrow evening with wet weather ending around midnight.

Easter Sunday will be a bit cooler. The day starts chilly in the 30s and then we get into the low 50s in the afternoon. Once again there will be a mix of clouds and sun and it is breezy. There could be a spot shower that lasts 10-15 minutes. The best time to do an egg hunt outside will be early in the afternoon.

Marathon Monday has decent running weather. The day starts in the 40s and we’ll end up in the 50s. Inland spots get into the upper 50s, but a light onshore breeze will keep the coast in the low and mid 50s. It is dry and thin, high clouds move in throughout the afternoon.

Tuesday looks to have rain in the morning and it is windy. We’re back to mainly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.