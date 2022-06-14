7Weather- The next two days have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. An added bonus… humidity remains low!

Temperatures dip down into the upper 50s tonight. It’s another great night to sleep with the windows open. We move up into the low and mid 60s by 7AM tomorrow morning and then highs reach into the low and mid 70s. An onshore wind keeps the coast a bit cooler.

Thursday morning has sunshine with temperatures in the low and mid 60s by 7AM. Clouds increase throughout the day and highs make into the mid and upper 70s. It will be breezy at times and there could be an isolated shower around or after sunset.

The last practice round for the U.S. Open is looking good. Wednesday has a mix of sun and clouds in Brookline with a temperatures near 75º.

The first day of the championship is also looking pretty good. Highs are in the upper 70s and it is breezy at times.

Friday will have a few storms around sunrise and then again around sunset. It looks like a majority of daylight hours are dry.