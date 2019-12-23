Great Weather for Christmas

7Weather- It is a great start to the holiday week! The dry pattern continues, and we won’t be dealing with any cold blast of arctic air.

A cold front clears the area overnight, so we won’t be in he 50s on Christmas Eve, but it’s still not too bad with highs in the low and mid 40s.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s around 8 PM, and in the mid and upper 20s by midnight.

Temperatures of Christmas past….2014 and 2015 were warm and well above average! Logan reported 2.9″ of snow on Christmas Day in 2017, but because there wasn’t any measurable snow at 7 AM, it technically doesn’t count as a “white Christmas”. Last year was chilly and seasonable in the upper 30s.

This year will be pretty close to average too. It will be a cold start to Christmas Day, but then we get into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be chilly, but right where we should be for this time of year. Thursday is partly cloudy, and Friday is mostly cloudy with the chance of a spot shower late.