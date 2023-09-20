Clear skies and crisp air kicks off this Wednesday morning as temps start in the 50s. We’ll go from sweatshirt weather this morning to t-shirt weather this afternoon as highs head back up into the low to mid 70s. Stellar September weather for sure as sunshine wins out too.

With humidity very low, it’ll allow for a quick drop in temps this evening as the numbers slide back into the 40s for many by daybreak tomorrow.

Yet again, it’ll be another nice bounce back with highs in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. It’s pretty much a rinse and repeat forecast for Friday.



The weekend brings in challenges to the forecast as plenty of moisture will be tracking up the East coast. It looks like at least some of that moisture will move in, allowing for the rain potential Saturday afternoon into Sunday. How much rain will depend on how far north all the moisture goes, but the highest risk of heavy rain is across Southeast Mass. Temps will be cooler over the weekend, in the 60s.