7Weather- We’re done with the showers/storms and now we’re looking at fantastic weather for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Skies gradually clear today and humidity continues to drop. It will feel very comfortable this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a bit cooler on the Cape with temperatures near 80º. Skies will be slow to clear on the Cape & the Islands.

If your town/city is doing fireworks tonight it will feel comfy and temperatures are near 70º around 9-10PM.

We will have great grilling weather for the 4th of July! It is mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

The entire day will have sunshine so it is a perfect day to head to the beach! An onshore wind kicks in throughout the afternoon, keeping temperatures a bit cooler at the immediate coastline.

We can’t ask for better weather for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Sunset is at 8:24PM and fireworks go off at 10:30PM. It will be clear and comfortable with a temperatures near 70º.

Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds throughout the first part of the day and then it becomes cloudy by the second half of the afternoon. A few showers arrive in the evening and they could linger into the night. Wednesday has partly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 80º.