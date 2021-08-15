The next two days have pretty nice weather, and then humidity and rain chances increase mid-week.

Monday morning will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s as you walk out the door. Skies are bright all day and highs reach into the low 80s inland. A light, onshore breeze will keep the coast a few degrees cooler. Overall, it is another fantastic day with low humidity.

A warm front lifts through the area on Tuesday, so we’ll have lots of clouds around. Temperatures start in the upper 60s to low 70s, and then we get into the mid 80s in the afternoon. It doesn’t look like it will be completely overcast with peeks of sun throughout the day. Dew points start in the upper 50 to low 60s in the morning, and then they jump into the mid 60s by the afternoon. It will start to feel muggy in the evening.

We will go from low humidity and sunshine on Monday to mainly cloudy skies and tropical air on Wednesday. There could be a few showers throughout the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday aren’t complete washouts (at least it doesn’t look that way now). Both days will have on and off showers throughout the day. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.