7Weather- The heat is gone and now were looking at great weather the next few days. Humidity drastically dropped and now it is feeling refreshing. Humidity remains low the next few days.

Temperatures start in the low 50s tomorrow morning and there will be lots of clouds. Skies gradually clear and the afternoon will be bright. Highs reach into the mid and upper 60s inland, but an onshore wind keeps the coast in the low 60s.

Wednesday morning is a bit cooler with temperatures in the mid 40s. Inland areas quickly rebound into the mid 70s in the afternoon. A southeast wind keeps the coast cooler in the mid and upper 60s. It will be breezy at times along the coast.

Thursday is partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. It will be breezy and humidity remains low.

There could be a spot shower Thursday night into Friday morning as a warm front lifts through the region. Friday will be humid with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect a few afternoon showers, but the better chance of rain will be in the evening and overnight.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on a system that could bring wet weather for Memorial Day weekend. For now we’ll go with a spot shower Saturday.