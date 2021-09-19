The week starts with fantastic weather, and then we end the week with scattered showers and storms.

Temperatures dip down between 48-56º early tomorrow morning. The kids will need the light layer for the bus stop, but they won’t need it for lunch time with temperatures jumping into the low 70s. It will be another comfortable and bright day in southern New England.

Look up tomorrow evening! We’ll have a full “Harvest” moon with the moon officially full at 7:54 PM.

Tuesday has and mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a spot shower for the first day of fall. A cold front approaches the area to end the week, but it will take it’s time to get to us.

There could be a few shower inland ahead of that front in the afternoon on Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. That boundary finally arrives on Friday, bringing in scattered showers and storms. There could be a lingering shower early on Saturday, and then skies gradually clear.