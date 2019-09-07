Great Weather Next Few Days

7Weather- We are in store for some great weather the next few days. It is dry, and highs are just below average.

SUNDAY:

The day starts with temperatures in the low 60s, and there will be a few clouds around.

Winds will be out of the northwest in the afternoon, allowing all towns to get into the 70s.

It will be a decent beach day, but it is best to stay out of the water. There will be dangerous rip currents and big waves.

The weather is looking good for Sunday night football in Foxborough. Temperatures will be in the 70s for tailgating, and in the 60s for game time.

Heading the Fenway Sunday night? You might want to take a light jacket if you get cold easily. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

MONDAY:

We start the week will cool, crisp air. Monday starts in the 40s and 50s, definitely feeling more like fall.

It only get close to 70º for inland areas the afternoon, with coastal towns in the 60s.