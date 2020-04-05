Great Weather Next Two Days, Wet Weather Returns Mid-Week

7Weather- Stay home! You can still enjoy the nice weather from inside. Open up the windows Monday and Tuesday. It will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s. The next couple of days are dry, and then showers move in Wednesday.

Sunday was mainly cloudy from a front moving through the area. That clears us, and high pressure system gives us sunshine on Monday.

The day might start with a few clouds around sunrise, but then the rest of the day is clear. Temperatures make into the mid 60s inland. I think coastal areas have a shot at 60º around lunch time, and then a sea breeze kicks in and drops us into the 50s.

Tuesday is another fantastic day! Like Monday, I think the coast gets close to 60º early in the afternoon, and then a sea breeze drops temperatures into the 50s. Inland areas make it into the low 60s with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday is not a complete washout, with showers mainly in the morning. A fast moving system moves in right around sunrise, and it’s already moving out by lunch time.

Expect scattered rain between 6 AM – 1 PM. The rest of the day looks to stay mainly cloudy and chilly in the 40s. Winds pick up in the evening.