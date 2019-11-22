Great Weather Saturday, Raw and Rainy Sunday

7Weather- We are looking at a split weekend. Saturday will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. I suggest hibernating on Sunday.

Temperatures will be near 40º mid-morning, and it is clear. The afternoon is sun-filled with highs in the low and mid 40s.

The air will be dry and winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is rainy and raw. A low pressure system will be south of us, and will be slow to get out of here. That means rain for most of the day.

We hit highs in the low and mid 40s early, and then temperatures drop a few degrees throughout the day.

Expect light showers for tailgating on Sunday, with pockets of downpours here and there.

Showers likely stick around for kickoff and the first quarter, and then there will be drizzle for the rest of the game.

It is breezy in the morning and through the early afternoon, and then it gets windy around kickoff, and for the rest of the evening.

How much rain will we get? Southern NH and northern Worcester County will get closer to half an inch. Boston gets about three quarters of an inch, and areas south of the Pike will get close to 1 inch of rain.