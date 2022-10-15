7Weather- The great weather continues into Sunday and then we bring in wet weather to kick off the week.

Sunday morning will have bright skies with temperatures starting in the mid and upper 40s. We jump into the low 60s by 11AM, and then then we make it into the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon. Expect high, thin clouds to arrive mid-day giving us filtered sunshine.

Monday morning looks mainly dry, but we could have a few showers mid-morning if this system speeds up. For now it looks like we’ll see scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach into the low 60s and a breeze picks up in the afternoon.

This system will linger in the area through Tuesday with wet weather redeveloping in the morning.

Once that system clears the weather is pretty nice for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday will have chilly mornings and highs a bit below average in the mid 50s.