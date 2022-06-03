7Weather- We’re looking at great weather for the first weekend of June after a gloomy and cool end to the week.

Expect an isolated downpour this evening as a weak disturbance moves through the region.

We wake up to fog Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. That fog burns off for most locations by lunch time, and then there will be a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s inland and into the low and mid 70s along the coast.

A front arrives late in the afternoon, firing up a few storms from 5-10PM. It’s the type of weather where you don’t want to cancel plans, but you’ll want have a plan to run inside if you do get hit by a downpour.

Both weekend days are pretty nice, but Sunday is the pick of the weekend. The day starts sunny with low temperatures near 50º, but we warm up to about 60º by 8AM. The entire day is bright and highs reach into the upper 70s inland and into the low 70s along the coast. Humidity remains low.

Monday has partly to mostly cloudy skies and there could be a few sprinkles as a warm front moves through the region. Tuesday has highs in the upper 70s with the chance of a storm late in the day.