Both weekend days have great weather! The last 3 of 4 weekends have had measurable rainfall on both weekend days. Yes, we likely get measurable rain on Sunday, but it will likely be around or after sunset.

It will be cool tonight with temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s to low 50s. By 9AM we jump into the mid 60s and it is mainly sunny. It remains clear the rest of the day with highs in the mid and upper 70s. If you don’t mind a cooler beach day, then Saturday is a good day to head to the coast!

Lows very early Sunday morning will be near 60º (around 4-5AM). By 9AM temperatures are in the low 70s, and then we make it into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. Clouds gradually move in throughout the day. A few showers arrive around sunset, but if we see steady rain it will be overnight while most of us are asleep.

This weekend has fantastic golfing weather! Saturday morning will almost feel fall-like, and then the afternoon is mild with low humidity. The daylight hours are mainly dry on Sunday with showers arriving in the evening. Monday also looks like a nice day to golf with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

August is the month where our average high temperatures start to drop, and we lose a good amount of daylight. The average high is at 82º at the start of the month, and then we end the month with an average high in the upper 70s. Our sunset is at 8:03 PM on August 1st, and then we end the month with a sunset at 7:19 PM. Throughout the month we lose more than an hour of daylight.