7Weather-We get some great weather to start the week, after a nasty, soggy Sunday. Most towns got 1″-1.5″ of rain.

Monday morning will have a chilly breeze with temps in the mid 30s. Lunch time is mild in the upper 40s, and highs will be in the low 50s.

Travel is looking good on Monday. The Northeast will have sunshine, it is dry, and highs are right where they should be for this time of year.

Two days in a row of great weather?? Yup, it’s happening! Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine across the Northeast with mild temps ranging from the low to upper 50s. Looking like a great day to travel.

Wednesday’s weather is not terrible, just not as nice as Monday and Tuesday. Skies are mostly cloudy, and showers develop in the afternoon.

It looks like showers move into southern New England after sunset.

A fist look at Thanksgiving… It’s going to be windy and partly cloudy. It won’t be as cold as last year, when we had record breaking cold, but it will be chilly in the 40s.