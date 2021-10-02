There will be a mix of sun and clouds today and it is warmer compared to the last few days. Highs reach into the low 70s. It won’t be as cool this evening with temperatures in the upper 60s around dinner time. It is dry and comfortable tonight.

A stationary front lands right over us tomorrow. It will allow a northeast wind to kick in for some us. This mean highs will vary from the mid 60s to the low 70s. The first part of the day is partly sunny, and then is gradually becomes mostly cloudy.

Showers arrive after sunset between 8-10 PM. There will be a few, light showers at Gillette around halftime. It is possible that light rain becomes steady for the second half of the game. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s.

We kick off the week with wet weather. Monday will have steady rain in the morning and on and off showers in the afternoon. It’s a day where you’ll want to take the rain gear with you. Highs are cool in the low and mid 60s. It will be breezy at times along the coast.

Showers are still around Tuesday morning, and then rain is ending in the afternoon. It is another cool day in the low 60s. Skies slowly clear up on Wednesday so most of the day is cloudy. Thursday and Friday have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 70º.