7Weather- The nice weather continues today, and then we warm things up this upcoming week.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low and mid 80s inland and in the mid and upper 70s at the immediate coastline. If you don’t like going to the beach when it’s really hot, then today is the day to go! It will still feel warm with a afternoon full of sun.

Things start to warm up tomorrow, but humidity remains low. Monday has mainly sunny skies with highs between 86-91º. It will be cooler on the Cape with temperatures near 80º.

Tuesday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks, so Boston will likely hit 90º. A weak cold front could spark up a couple of storms in the evening. You’ll start to feel the humidity a bit more, especially late in the day.

Wednesday is sticky throughout the first part of the day, and then humidity is drops in the afternoon. Highs remain in the low 90s.

It’s possible that some cities/towns go into their first heat wave with three consecutive days in the 90s. Lawrence and Norwood have seen four 90º days so far this summer, and Boston has hit into the 90s twice.