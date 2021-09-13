Tuesday is the pick of the week! The day starts clear, and then the afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach into the mid 70s inland, and an onshore breeze keeps the coast near 70º.

Most of the daylight hours are dry on Wednesday with the wet weather arriving closer to sunset. Wednesday morning will have lots of clouds, and it is muggy and warm. Highs will be above average in the mid and upper 80s.

Showers and storms arrive between 6-8 PM for northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the main concerns being gusty winds and heavy rain. As they continue to push south and closer to I-95 they will lose some energy and fall apart. There will be on and off rain the rest of the night, but the chance of severe weather is mainly before 11 PM Wednesday.

That front that brings in storms Wednesday evening will stall over the area, so we continue to have wet weather around Thursday and Friday. It’s not looking like we’ll have washouts, but that chance for showers remains throughout both days. Saturday could have lingering, spotty showers with highs in the upper 70s.