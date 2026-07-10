Remember when it seemed like we couldn’t buy a decent day over the weekend? Well, times have changed as some splendid summer weather settles in this Saturday and Sunday.



Before we get there, we’ll endure one more really warm day with temps in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Dew points levels do start in the low 70s, however, those numbers lower to near 60 this afternoon as winds shift to the northwest. With a front slipping on through, a isolated to scattered showers/storm bubble up, with locations south of the Mass Pike more prone to them.

The other side of the front offers great weekend weather with temps in the low to mid 80s inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. Humidity will be on the lower side too.



Monday’s a nice summer day with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Then, the 90s are back Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for a few scattered storms by Wednesday afternoon.