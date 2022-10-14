7Weather- We’ll have great weather across New England this weekend with bright skies and mild temperatures.

Northern New England is now past peak, but central and southern New England are seeing beautiful colors with the foliage report at moderate to peak. Expect a busy weekend on the highways with this fantastic weather we’ll have.

It’s also the perfect time to go to the pumpkin patch and go apple picking. Saturday will be sunny with warmer highs near 70º. If you want it to be a bit cooler, then Sunday is the day to go with filtered sun and temperatures in the low and mid 60s.

An onshore wind will keep the coast slightly cooler in Salem on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and it will feel comfortable! Sunday has high, thin clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Wet weather is back on Monday and it will feel a bit muggy.

Expect scattered showers on Monday. It will feel a bit muggy and highs are in the upper 50s. As of now, it looks like showers move in mid-morning with steady rain more likely late in the afternoon. There could be an early morning shower on Tuesday and then skies gradually clear up.

The rest of the week will be in the 50s.