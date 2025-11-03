Get used to the time change yet? Yikes on that 4:36pm sunset yesterday, which is at 4:34pm tonight! Sunrise this morning is at 6:20am, and early this morning is the best shot at seeing a decent amount of sun.

While no major storms show up on the 7day, we’ll have several opportunities to catch some batches of showers, followed by a gusty breeze. Today, the first chance for some sprinkles/spotty light showers runs through here this afternoon, mainly across Southeast Mass. Temps peak in the upper 50s around midday and slip back to near 50 by day’s end.



A few heavier, scattered showers roll through this evening, and then are offshore by midnight tonight.

Wet weather is long gone by tomorrow morning with sunshine returning. A gusty wind also returns, gusting 30+mph at times.



Wednesday the winds are lighter, clouds increase and another batch of showers moves in Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be similar to Tuesday with gusty winds, but dry.

Friday, similar to Wednesday is dry during the day with some showers at night.



Another round of wet weather moves in Sunday afternoon, into Sunday night.