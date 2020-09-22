Gusty Coastal Winds, Coastal Flooding Today

Chilly stuff again this morning as it’s frost number 3 of the season for many of the chilly suburbs with overnight lows once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. At the coast, the wind off the water helped hold temps up, especially along the South Shore and Cape and Islands.

The story today will be the increase in the north wind thanks to Hurricane Teddy passing a few hundred miles offshore, increasing the pressure gradient over us and ramping gusts up to 45-55mph, strongest across the Cape and Islands, especially Chatham to Nantucket.

Large swells and huge waves will help produce pockets of minor to moderate coastal flooding this afternoon and early evening, along with some beach erosion.

The combination of the gusty winds and low humidity today will also promote critical fire weather, prompting a red flag warning. Essential means any brush fire that starts can quickly spread. Not a good day for the fire pit with these conditions.

Tomorrow, the warm-up moves in with highs back into the upper 70s.