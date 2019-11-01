Gusty Friday… Sunshine Returns

Wicked winds picked up after the trick or treaters wrapped up their evening last night and those powerful gusts brought down many tree branches, downed some trees, and left over 30K without power across the state. Peak gusts for many towns were between 50-60mph, with a few spots exceeding that.

While the wind won’t be as strong today, it’ll still be active, gusting 35-45mph at times. A wind advisory is in effect until 4pm.

One thing you’ll notice is certainly the chillier air pouring in with temps falling to near 50 this morning, and staying in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Although, it’ll also be nice to see that sunshine again.

That sunshine sticks around tomorrow with highs rebounding into the lower 50s. We stay in the 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. The only chance for rain this weekend is the opportunity for a few light showers across Southeast Mass overnight Saturday, otherwise, the weekend is dry. Enjoy!