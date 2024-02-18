It’s a cold start! Temperatures fell into the teens and 20s, but it’s felt like the single digits for some of this morning! The wind is back today. It’ll get gusty today and feel much chillier. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a little more sunshine south of the Mass Pike.

Bundle up and hold your hats for the Lunar New Year Parade at Phillips Square today!

There is a Wind Advisory for Nantucket today. That’s where gusts could be up to 50 mph causing isolated tree damage.

It’ll stay breezy overnight and into tomorrow. Less wind midweek, while temperatures rebound to the 40s.