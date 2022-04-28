It was a windy Thursday and that gusty wind made it feel about 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures which only stretched into the upper 40s to low 50s. Thankfully, we did see a mix of sun and clouds.

It will still be quite windy tonight, which will make it feel colder. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s under partly cloudy skies.

For your Friday, it will be another chilly start, but temperatures should rebound into the 50s for much of the area — a little bit warmer than today. It will still have a gusty wind which will make it feel slightly cooler.

The wind finally peels back this weekend. Saturday features an occasional breeze, but overall it will be less windy with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is the pick of the weekend as highs stretch into the upper 60s.

Speaking of Sunday, if you’re participating in Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger, it is a great day for a walk around your neighborhood, in the city, or along your favorite walking path.

Dry conditions prevail over the next several days, which means the pollen count will remain in the severe category.

We’re have increasing clouds late Monday into Tuesday and some showers could be heading our way by the middle of the week.