Brush and go… the theme of this morning as a fresh coating to a couple inches of snow fell overnight and is now draped on the cars and buses this morning. That’ll need to get brushed off before hitting the roads for the morning commute to work or heading off to school.



While the snow has stopped, the wind has started. Whipping winds gusts out of the west 40-50mph this morning, through early this afternoon. A wind advisory is in place for a large part of Southern New England.

Temps this afternoon hold in the mid to upper 30s under a mix of clouds and some sun.

Tonight, into tomorrow, more clouds are in the mix as a storm passes just to our south. While a few snow showers/flurries are likely tomorrow, the bulk of the snow stays to our south. Although, with that said, spotty coatings to a half inch of snow are possible. Temps stay in the low to mid 30s. Winds won’t be as strong.

Sunday, the wind picks again, gusting 30-40mph in the afternoon. It’ll be cool, in the lower 30s.



Early to middle part of next week looks quiet as temps bounce back to near/above 40.