Gusty Winds Stick Around Overnight, Still Windy This Weekend

We saw a good soaking of rain Thursday into early Friday, with the highest amounts along RT. 2, NE MA to Cape Ann and Gloucester.

The rain has moved out and that wind has picked up. Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible through this evening and overnight. Here’s a look at peak gusts as of 5PM:

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 2AM.

A few spot showers cannot be ruled out overnight, and even a few snowflakes could mix in for the higher elevations into the Worcester Hills.

This weekend will still be windy, but not nearly as strong as Friday.

For Sunday for Project Bread’s Annual Walk for Hunger, we’re looking at breezy to windy conditions but at least temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s, depending on where you are planning to walk.

Speaking of this weekend, it’s the first weekend of May. We typically see highs in the low 60s to kick start the month, but by the end of the month, those average high temperatures climb into the low 70s. Plus, we gain nearly an hour of daylight!

For the work week, it’s looking unsettled with rain showers chances through midweek, however the bulk of our Monday should be dry as rain holds off until after sunset.