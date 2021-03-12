Gusty Winds Through Saturday Morning, Colder But Seasonable Weekend

Friday brought us another unseasonably warm day with highs into the upper 50s to low 60s.

It was breezy through the afternoon and winds will continue to pick up through this evening and overnight, which has prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued from 8PM tonight through 9AM Saturday morning.

Gusts could reach 45-55 MPH, with an isolated gust to 60 MPH. Downed trees and power lines are possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will also be dropping. Under mainly clear skies, overnight lows dip into the 20s to low 30s.

Seasonable temperatures return just in time for the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s for Saturday.

However, this is with a very dry airmass with strong wind gusts, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Bay State tomorrow. Any fire that starts could spread very quickly with the conditions tomorrow.

This month so far, we’ve only seen one day with measurable rainfall which was on March 1st. Plus, the last two months have seen below average precipitation, and so far March has been running on that same trend.

The weekend is dry and windy under a mixture of sun and clouds. Don’t forget to advance the clocks one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins 2AM Sunday, “springing ahead” the clocks one hour. Although we lose an hour of sleep, we get later sunsets! Sunset on Sunday is 6:49PM.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, Monday brings even colder temperatures with highs around 30° as the steady northwest wind continues. Temperatures moderate through the middle of the week, bringing back the 50s by St. Patrick’s Day.

We also have some shower chances in the week ahead. A shower Tuesday afternoon is possible with more widespread precipitation expected Thursday afternoon and evening, which could lead to a rain/snow mix for higher elevations and areas northwest. Some showers could linger into Friday morning.