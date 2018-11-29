Gusty Winds Today, But Dry

It’s a dry start to this Thursday morning, and we stay that way through the day as occasional batches of mid-level clouds back in, filtering the sun at times. Those clouds are associated with a powerhouse area of low pressure to our east that’ll be far enough away to keep the rain and snow away, but close enough to create a gusty wind. Winds gust 30-35mph from the northwest through the day. Yes, it’s a nuisance, but will help dry out the leaves in the yard if you still have some yard work to catch up on. The Christmas lights may be tough to hang on a day like today, but tomorrow will feature dry air and much lighter winds, so we have some time ahead. Saturday looks good for that too.

While Saturday is dry, Saturday night into Sunday is not as more rain slides back in. Overall, I’d expect another 0.5-1.5″ of water with the highest totals near the south coast. The temperature forecast Sunday is tricky, as low to mid 40s may hang tough for many near and northwest of Boston, while Southeast Mass jumps into the mid to upper 50s. It’s possible that we’ll catch some dry breaks Sunday afternoon, pending how fast this system moves.

Have a good day.

