Wind wake you up last night? Yup, me too… many times as winds roared ahead and behind the cold front that came through. Most locations felt house rattling gusts push 50-60mph that also produced scattered tree damage and pockets of power outages.

While the wind stole the headlines last night, it’s the wind and the cold air combined that’s the story this morning. As cold air came crashing back in overnight, temps plummeted, and many of us wake up to temps back in the 20s. Factor in that wind, and wind chills are running in the single digits and teens.



The wind gusts to about 40mph through this morning, and about 30-35mph this afternoon. Highs only recover into the low to mid 30s this afternoon as more clouds build up, allowing for a flurry or two scattered across the region.

We’ll start chilly tomorrow, in the 20s, but the bounce back in nice as highs recover into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Factor in lighter winds, and no doubt, it’ll be an easy way to start March.

Clouds increase again Saturday and we’ll track some spotty showers in the afternoon. Clouds and showers linger on Sunday too with highs in the 50s inland, 40s at the coast. It’ll be unsettled at times early next week, but also above average with temps generally in the 50s.