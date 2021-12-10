Our next system slides in Saturday, bringing with it scattered showers, gusty to strong winds, and a warm-up.

Tonight, we’ll have mainly cloudy skies with lows only dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers start to move in around daybreak, with a few pockets of steady to heavy rain possible. The showers should start to taper just after noon and then we’ll see another round of some pockets of steady to heavy rain again later at night — a little after 8pm.

There could be an ice threat for southern NH as the rain moves in Saturday morning, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 4am to 10am tomorrow morning. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible early, so be cautious in your early morning travels.

There is also a wind threat with tomorrow’s system, so be sure to make sure your holiday decorations and lights are secure. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Cape and Islands from 1pm tomorrow to 5am Sunday where gusts could reach 40-50 mph.

Gusts could top out around 40 to 50 mph for Cape Ann and portions of the South Shore and the South Coast. Elsewhere across the region, you should expect wind gusts from 35 to 40 mph.

Saturday’s system lifts out late Saturday night, along with the sweeping cold front which will push out our warm-up — dropping our temperatures back into the 40s Sunday, which is seasonable for this time of the year. We will still have a chilly wind on top of that.

Next week, we have a pattern shift as high pressure remains dominant across the SE US, and the jet stream lifted well to our north, expect mild and dry conditions through much of the next week.

As a result, we have a few 50s sprinkled in our 7-day forecast: