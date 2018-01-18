Halfway Home

Meteorologically speaking, we are halfway done with winter! Yup, meteorological winter being December, January & February so around this time is halftime of the winter game! Here is how it breaks down so far:



In a nutshell, cold and snowy. The reason being the jet stream has taken on this look for the past few weeks…



That’ll do it—whenever the jet stream looks like that you can plan on cold and with cold comes the threat of snow. Looking ahead over the next 1-3 weeks, the jet stream is likely to take on this look..



That is not a lock for bitter cold and snow. That configuration will offer some mild temps (40s) as well as seasonable temps (30s). Our storms probably are messy at best (mix to rain) with snow chances greatly diminished with that jet stream look. I do think the last few weeks (after February 10th) of winter likely see a return to how we started…cold and snowy…we shall see.

In terms of the next few days, the weather is quiet with a warming trend….more sunshine on tap for Friday and I think we’ll hold onto that sunshine (clouds at times) right through the weekend. As for temps, the numbers reach the mid 30s tomorrow (seasonable) but on Saturday and Sunday those numbers will soar into the 40s! This, of course, includes Gillette, here is the Game Day forecast for Tom Thumb and the Patriots…



Go Pats!

~JR