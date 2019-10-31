Halloween Forecast… A Trick, or a Treat?

We’re waking up to some wet grounds on this Halloween morning as milder and muggier air has surged on in. We’ll continue to track these scattered showers through early afternoon as temps warm into the mid 60s to near 70.

The temps stay elevated this evening, in the upper 60s, however, the shower chance goes down as the coverage area of rain lowers. A few isolated showers/patches of drizzle are still possible in the 5-8pm Trick or Treat time frame, but we’ll likely also catch lulls in the action too. Wear the waterproof shoes though even if the rain is taking a break in your town. The puddles will still be out there and lot’s of wet leaves will litter the ground. Have fun and stay safe!

Wind gusts continue to increase through the day, gusting out of the south 30-40mph during the early evening.

The strongest wind coincides with a line of downpours/thunder in the predawn hours as a cold front slice through. Peak gusts run 50mph+ across eastern Mass, with the highest risk for that across Southeast Mass. Wind advisories and a high wind warning is in effect for the area overnight.

Behind the cold front, temps crash tomorrow from near 70 at 4am to near 50 by 8am. We’ll stay in the 50s through the day as dry air prevails past 8am and some sunshine returns. That sun sticks around through the weekend.