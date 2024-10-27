After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will be on the rise as a ridge of high pressure moves in.

Temperatures start in the 50s on Monday before reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Although we have a mainly dry week ahead, some showers are possible early Wednesday morning.

These showers have the potential to lower the wildfire/brush fire risk, but at this point it doesn’t look substantial enough to eliminate it.

A cold front looks to wipe out the warmth Friday and that could bring substantial enough rain to rid our area of the fire risk.

