Is it January or March?! Well despite what the calendar says, some of us are measuring snow in feet today! Check out some of the totals across northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire! These are as of 4pm this afternoon — many will add a few inches to these numbers by the time the storm moves out of here.

Of course what’s a Nor’easter without the wind? Much like the snow totals, these are the top wind gusts as of 4pm. That said, this is really just the beginning of the wind. The worst of the wind will probably come this evening.

So what’s to come for snow? Most of the accumulation is accounted for but an additional couple of inches are likely over the next couple of hours. Once we hit midnight, we should be done with the snow.

Because it is still snowing and will be after sunset, we’ll continue with the winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Many of the main roads are ok, even in areas that got over 20″ of snow! But it’s the side streets that will remain a problem tonight into tomorrow morning.

Travel for many of us inside of 495 and even Worcester County south of the Pike will be fair, maybe just a little slushy this evening. Northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will likely see poor road conditions take us into Wednesday morning. At that point with March daylight, most of the roads should melt off and just give us wet roads for Wednesday.

The wind will also remain a concern this evening. In fact, we’ll probably see the wind peak within the next few hours. We continue with the high wind warning for the coast line and in addition have added a wind advisory southeast Massachusetts. There could be some additional tree damage or power issues in these areas this evening.

Even though the strongest wind gusts will be on the coast line, any wind for the Worcester Hills will remain an issue. Tree limbs and power lines are buried in feet of a heavy, wet snow. We’ve seen the snow alone cause several power outages today — in some cases entire towns. Any additional wind gusts will continue to cause problems this evening and tonight.

So the power outage risk continues. It’s a two fold risk — the coast line for the strong winds on the way this evening and the Worcester Hills for the heavy, wet snow combined with some evening wind. It’s probably more impactful for the Worcester Hills than the coast line even though the wind there is less.

Coastal concerns continue this evening and tomorrow morning as well. The wind has completely chopped up the sea today and will continue to create incredible waves and rough surf this evening and tonight — leading to splash over. The Wednesday morning high tide is astronomically a touch higher than today so the chopped up seas combined with that little extra tide could lead to about 1 foot of inundation around the high tide which is at 5am.