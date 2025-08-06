After a comfortably cool start to the day, smoky sun mixed with clouds will be the theme again this afternoon. Highs max out in the mid 70s near the coast and close to 80 inland. Near surface smoke is more prevalent across western New England, and that’s where an air quality alert is.

Near surface smoke is thicker the farther west you go, however, the smoke aloft is similar for all of southern New England, so that’ll provide the haze today.

That smoke aloft thins out a bit tomorrow, so it won’t be as hazy. Highs run back into the 70s coast, near 80 inland again. A very similar feel to the air as today.

Temps warm up heading into the weekend and the heat is one for early to mid next week. 90s will be back by Sunday, although it’ll likely be cooler at the coast and certainly across the Cape. Storm chances look very limited through much of the 7 day forecast too.