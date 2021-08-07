Today we’re making a run for 90° under hazy skies along with the humidity — it’s finally feeling like summer again just in time for the first full weekend of August.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and it will be muggy with lows only cooling off to 70°.

Tomorrow, a few storms/passing showers are possible, but we’re not tracking a washout, in fact, many locations will remain dry tomorrow. For your outdoor plans, just be weather aware and when thunder roars, head indoors and allow the storm to pass by before resuming your outdoor fun. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

If you’re heading to the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, don’t forget that sunscreen.

For Sunday, we have a frontal boundary to the north which will fire up the storms for northern New England, and we have a low meandering just south of New England which will throw a few sprinkles for southern New England. That low will still meander close by on Monday, bringing an isolated shower threat again for SE MA, Cape and Islands.

Tuesday will still be muggy with highs into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday starts our next warm-up with highs around 90 inland, cooler at the coast. The 90s stick around for Thursday and Friday which could spell out our next heat wave.