Hazy, Hot, Humid Holiday Week

A Heat Advisory has been expanded to include Boston, the North Shore and South Shore through Tuesday evening as heat indices are expected to crest into the upper 90s to low 100s by Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Cape & Islands are not included in the Heat Advisory due to a southwesterly wind keeping temperatures slightly cooler than farther inland.

A cold front is approaching from the northwest, firing up a few thunderstorms as it inches closer. Most of these will have dissipated by the time the cold front traverses southern New England by Tuesday evening, but an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out north and west of the city during the evening commute.

For the 4th, there’s a slight chance for a thunderstorm, but these will be few and far between. Most of the region will remain dry, but still humid and hot for our Independence Day. Highs will likely be around 90° by mid-afternoon, mid-80s by the time the Pops on the Esplanade start playing.

After the 4th festivities, Thursday will be dry with highs into the low 90s.

Another cold front approaches Friday, spurring up scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs on Friday only reach into the mid 80s. Full on relief from the heat and humidity arrives by the weekend with highs near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

In the meantime, stay up to date with the very latest forecast with the 7Weather app for your plans on the go.