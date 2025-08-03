Another nice day is in the forecast Sunday, however, Canadian wildfire smoke is heading towards New England.

Expect to see some haze in the sky Sunday afternoon and it could last in the area for a few days.

In terms of air quality, the Boston area will likely go into the moderate range, but shouldn’t go higher than that.

Other parts of New England, especially Northern New England, could see air quality levels into the unhealthy range. There is an Air Quality Alert for these areas in advance of the smoky air moving in.