You may have noticed a muted sunshine late yesterday afternoon, that was wildfire smoke moving in overhead from the western wildfires. That wildfire smoke will be back again today and tomorrow continuing that muted sunshine. Thankfully it’s high up in the atmosphere so there aren’t air quality concerns with the smoke these next few days.

In addition to the smoke, shower chances are back today and tomorrow, but today’s shower chance is about as low as it gets without being zero. Most of us will be dry today, but tomorrow you’ll likely put that umbrella to use with a few showers or a rumble of thunder moving through during the day.

Despite that rain chance, today is another great day with mild temperatures and humidity kept in check. Temperatures will climb to the 80s this afternoon with our winds staying pretty light. Those light winds will eventually promote a slight onshore wind which will cap the coastline warming to about 80° this afternoon.

Grab your reading classes because you’ll need them to see the rain chance this afternoon. Here’s future radar for this afternoon and evening. Like I said chances are you won’t see a drop this afternoon, I just cant sit here and guarantee nobody sees a few raindrops this afternoon.

The comfortable humidity today will fade away after today with dew points climbing for the end of the week and weekend. It won’t be tropical level humidity like we had for most of July but more of that typical summer time stickiness will be back Thursday and into the weekend.

The humidity goes up Thursday and so do the rain chances. Like I said earlier, chances are you’ll run into something at some point Thursday, but that still doesn’t mean it will be an all day rain. We’ll have more dry hours than time when it’s actually raining, but I’d still cart that umbrella around tomorrow. For the most part I think these will be rain showers but I can’t rule out a rogue rumble of thunder.

Despite the rain, we’ll still see temperatures in the 80s tomorrow… at least inland. It will be another sea breeze day and keep temperatures in the 70s on the coast.