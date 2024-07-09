The National Weather Service has Boston under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday currently, but they may extend that looking at the upcoming forecast.

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will stay hot in the 90s and 80s. Overnight lows will only get down to the low to mid 70s. We can’t rule out isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, especially near the Mass Pike.

Wednesday is going to be another scorcher. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, but with high levels of humidity, that’ll feel more like the upper 90s and triple digits. Stay hydrated and take breaks if and when you can in air conditioning.

We could also see some random pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong side.

Thursday’s highs will be hot again in the upper 80s nearing 90 degrees. But, the humidity won’t break, so that’ll still feel incredibly hot.

At least there will be a gusty wind, yet we could again see some more spotty showers and thunderstorms.

The heat doesn’t let up yet on Friday with high temperatures jumping back into the upper 80s and low 90s again. We stay unsettled, and could see another isolated shower or thunderstorm.

This weekend we stick with the hot and humid conditions, and have more chances for a few storms on Saturday.