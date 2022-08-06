7Weather- A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts and New Hampshire through Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the 90s and with tropical air settling in the region, the heat index will be between 95-100º.

Highs make it into the low 90s today, but with the humidity it will feel like the mid 90s. It looks like a sea breeze kicks in today, dropping temperatures into the mid 80s along the coast. There could be a few storms that pop-up between 2-8PM.

Sunday is the hotter day this weekend. Highs make it into the mid 90s and the feels like temperatures reaches into the upper 90s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated storm after 4PM.

Both weekend days are looking good for the beach. You’ll want to download our weather app to have access to radar on your phone just in case skies start looking dark. A storm or two could make it to the coast.

It remains hot and humid to kick off the week. Monday and Tuesday have highs in the low 90s. Expect scattered storms Tuesday afternoon.