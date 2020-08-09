Heat Advisory for Monday and Tuesday

7Weather- The 90s are back, and they’re here to stay for the next few days. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 8 PM Tuesday for heat index values between 95-100º. The advisory is in effect for most areas inside I-495.

Temperatures reach into the low 90s again on Monday, making it the second day in the 90s, and the middle of a heat wave. It will be muggy, making it feel like the mid and upper 90s.

Boston’s high is tricky with the chance for a sea breeze to kick in. It’s likely the city gets near 90 around lunch time, and then an onshore wind drops temperatures into the 80s.

Monday has mainly sunny skies, and the chance for an isolated afternoon storm.

Tuesday will be the 3rd day in the 90s, and the hottest day of the heat wave. Highs reach into the low and mid 90s. The cities that make it into the mid 90s will have a feels like temperature near 100º.

There will be a breeze around all day, and skies are mainly sunny.

The next three days are muggy, but most towns avoid getting into the tropical air. We break the 90s on Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 80s, but with tropical air, it will feel like the 90s.

A few storms are expected Wednesday afternoon for inland areas. The best chance looks to be for southern New Hampshire, and northern Worcester County.

Thursday has on and off, light showers. It doesn’t look like it will amount to much rain.